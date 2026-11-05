Seo Hyun Jin And Yoo Yeon Seok Show Different Reactions To Lie Detector Test Results In “The Perfect Lie”

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” has shared stills from the previous episode’s highlight!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) had what seemed to be a “perfect first date,” but the following day, Kang Ji Sun reported Min Joon Ho to the police. While Min Joon Ho claimed that there had been no coercion, Kang Ji Sun insisted otherwise. The two presented completely conflicting accounts of the same memory, eventually leading them to undergo lie detector tests. The results, which revealed that “Kang Ji Sun was the one who lied,” were unveiled at the end of episode 2.

The stills capture Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun’s contrasting reactions to the polygraph test results handed out by Officer Lee Hwa Young (Ok Ja Yeon). Min Joon Ho, who has consistently maintained his innocence, is seen with his head bowed, seemingly relieved, while Kang Ji Sun, who has firmly maintained that she was a victim, is seen shedding tears in bewilderment.

Questions are mounting over whether Kang Ji Sun is indeed the “liar” between the two as indicated by the lie detector test results and whether Min Joon Ho truly had nothing to do with the death of his late wife, who died of a drug overdose.

The production team commented, “The upcoming episode will depict the changes surrounding Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun following the shocking ending of episode 2. These changes will have a significant impact on their fierce battle over the truth, and the emotional changes experienced by both protagonists will be even more intense. We ask for your continued interest and anticipation for the outstanding performances of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin.”

The next episode of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 6 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki:

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And watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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