Sung Hoon And Oh Se Young’s Repeated Encounters Lead To An Unexpected Contract In New Drama “What A Boss Wants”

The upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has unveiled new stills!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

In the drama, CEO Kwon Do Hyuk decides to develop an AI singer to save his company after finding himself in a crisis following his business partner’s betrayal. While looking through an album by India Red, he discovers a photo of Soo, who bears a striking resemblance to the AI singer. He heads to a club to find her, where he unexpectedly crosses paths with Lee Eun Chae again. Meanwhile, Lee Eun Chae continues to lead a double life, working at the club as Soo while telling her family that she has landed a job at a major corporation.

The newly released stills capture the unpredictable situations that unfold as Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae become entangled in a relationship shaped by their respective positions of power. In particular, Kwon Do Hyuk uses Lee Eun Chae’s past impersonation of a doctor at a hospital as leverage to propose that she work as his secretary for three months. After Lee Eun Chae accepts his offer, the two enter into a contractual relationship as CEO and secretary.

“What a Boss Wants” premieres on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama below!

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