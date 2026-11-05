Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Sung Min, And More Show Excitement And Passion At Script Reading For 'Sacred Jewel'

JTBC’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Sacred Jewel” has unveiled photos from the first script reading session!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in the year 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who sets out to save them.

The script reading was attended by director Jung Dae Yoon, who previously directed “Reborn Rich,” “W,” and “She Was Pretty,” and writer Jung Hyun Min, known for his work on “Jeong Do Jeon,” “The Nokdu Flower,” and “Assembly,” along with the lead actors including Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Sung Min, Claudia Kim, Ha Yun Kyung, Jung Jin Young, Hyun Bong Sik, Kim Do Hyun, Son Woo Hyun, Bae Jung Nam, and Ahn Do Gyu.

Ahn Bo Hyun plays the role of Baek Gyeol, the young commander and special-mission leader of the convoy tasked with transporting the Avalokitesvara Bead. As this is his first lead role in a historical drama, Ahn Bo Hyun shared, “I am currently practicing horseback riding. Since the production incorporates a lot of action, I am practicing even harder, and I have been researching a lot regarding my vocalization, pronunciation, and tone to deliver a unique feel that is different from the Yabyeolcho (special military unit).”

Lee Sung Min plays Choi Gu, the leader of Yabyeolcho. He is a seasoned veteran warrior tasked with protecting Baek Gyeol. Lee Sung Min is expected to portray both the image of a powerful warrior and the affectionate side of a family man.

Claudia Kim portrays Wang Hee, the Emperor’s youngest daughter and the Princess of Gyeonghwa, a character who overcomes past wounds to grow. Describing Wang Hee as a “strong character not often seen in traditional historical dramas,” Claudia Kim revealed, “I am contemplating how to best showcase her ever-changing facets.”

Ha Yun Kyung transforms into Geol Seung, a guide tasked with leading an escort convoy on an unpredictable journey. A former tavern owner from the streets of Ganghwa Island, she is a character with exceptional survival instincts and deep Buddhist faith.

The narrative is further enriched by the performances of Jung Jin Young as Baek Cha Seung, Hyun Bong Sik as Mu Saeng, Kim Do Hyun as Jap Son, Son Woo Hyun as Han Dam, Bae Jung Nam as Adoeulchi, and Ahn Do Gyu as Hong Bong Yi.

Watch the full video from the script reading below:

“Sacred Jewel” is set to premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Pretty Crazy”:

Watch Now

Source (1)