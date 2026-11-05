Nam Ji Hyun Moves In With Kim Jae Yeong In “Make Me Tingle”

“Make Me Tingle” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episodes!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic romantic comedy starring Nam Ji Hyun as Gong Yeon Su, a woman who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Kim Jae Yeong as Dokgo Dal, a sex toy startup CEO who opens up a whole new world for her.

Spoilers

The final two episodes of the drama will depict Gong Yeon Su deciding to run away from home following a conflict with her mother, Seo Baek Hee (Woo Mi Hwa), and moving into Dokgo Dal’s house.

Gong Yeon Su and Dokgo Dal first met on a blind date before reconnecting through their work on marketing sex toys. What began as a professional relationship gradually brought them closer as they shared details about their daily lives and personal concerns. Gong Yeon Su was the first to acknowledge her romantic feelings for Dokgo Dal, while Dokgo Dal, who had difficulty opening up to others, also came to realize that what he felt was love.

As viewers grow curious about whether their relationship will develop into an official romance, the two begin living together sooner than expected. Following a conflict with her mother, Gong Yeon Su decides to leave the traditional family home where she has lived her entire life. For someone who has always respected her family’s wishes, this decision means much more than simply running away from home.

The newly released stills show Gong Yeon Su facing her mother, Seo Baek Hee, while holding a suitcase. The sudden decision by a daughter who has always been obedient creates a tense atmosphere between the mother and daughter. The stills also raise curiosity about what prompted Gong Yeon Su to leave her family home.

In contrast, Gong Yeon Su appears much more at ease when she is with Dokgo Dal. The two are seen shopping for groceries together at a supermarket and engaging in casual conversations, showing how close they have become. With their relationship not yet clearly defined as an official romance, viewers are also curious about how living together will change their feelings for each other.

This decision is particularly significant because it marks Gong Yeon Su’s first step toward breaking free from her family’s expectations and taking control of her own life. Having struggled between her responsibilities as the eldest daughter of a traditional family and her love for Dokgo Dal, attention is focused on what choice she will ultimately make.

The final two episodes of “Make Me Tingle” will be released on November 5 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on “Make Me Tingle” below:

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