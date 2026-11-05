Sung Hoon, Oh Se Young, And Lee Jung Shin Pick Keywords To Describe Their New Romcom “What A Boss Wants”

The cast of “What a Boss Wants” has shared what viewers can look forward to in the upcoming drama!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Ahead of the premiere, the three leads revealed key words and highlights that offer a glimpse of what makes the series special.

First, Sung Hoon, who plays Kwon Do Hyuk, the data- and logic-driven CEO of Oyes Entertainment, picked his character’s relationship with his father, Kwon Tae Woong (Park Jung Hak), as one of the drama’s key points to watch. He explained, “He inherited the very personality traits he dislikes in his father. From an outsider’s perspective, looking at their relationship, you can’t help but feel ‘they really do share the same blood.’ There may also be an unexpected twist in their relationship, so I hope you’ll stay tuned.”

The keyword Sung Hoon chose to describe the drama was “late autumn.” He explained, “It’s a season when you might feel lonely and find yourself lost in thought, but a cold winter spent with someone else can feel warm. I think the drama has a similar feeling.”

Oh Se Young, who plays Lee Eun Chae, a character whose unpredictable charm brings fresh energy to the story, compared the drama to an “alarm.” She shared, “I hope it will be a romantic comedy that wakes up not only viewers’ dormant romantic feelings but also their long-forgotten ability to laugh.” She also encouraged viewers to look forward to the gradual romance between Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae, who have completely opposite personalities, as well as the subtle love triangle that develops with Moon Tae Kyung, a seemingly perfect man who has it all.

The chemistry among the members of indie band India Red, which Lee Eun Chae belongs to, is another highlight worth watching. Oh Se Young praised the group’s strong teamwork, which they built through rehearsals while working toward their shared goal of putting on great performances. She added, “I tried to bring to my acting my genuine love for performing and music along with the members, who each have different charms.”

Lee Jung Shin, who plays Moon Tae Kyung, a kindhearted and warm pediatrician, described “What a Boss Wants” as “a lively and feel-good romantic comedy.” His main point to watch is how Moon Tae Kyung, who initially seems to have it all, gradually changes after meeting Lee Eun Chae. Lee Jung Shin remarked, “There were moments during filming when I felt sorry for Tae Kyung,” sparking curiosity about the situations his character will face.

Finally, he shared a message for viewers looking forward to the premiere: “We’re having a great time filming, and I hope viewers will enjoy watching it just as much. Please show us lots of love!”

“What a Boss Wants” premieres on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama below!

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