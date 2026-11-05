“Sword & Silence” Writer Explains Why Lee Hyun Wook, Jang Hyuk, And More Were Perfect For Their Roles

“Sword & Silence” screenwriter has shared more insights into the drama!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” tells the story of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the more powerful kingdoms of Goguryeo and Baekje as well as China’s Tang dynasty to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Writer Kim Ri Heon, who penned “Sword & Silence,” chose to focus on the Silla-Tang War. Explaining what inspired him to write the drama, he shared, “I had always wanted to write a historical epic at least once in my career, and the period I most wanted to explore was the Silla-Tang War.” He continued, “The story of Silla, a small kingdom on the outskirts, launching a preemptive attack against the mighty Tang Empire and driving it out is even more dramatic than David defeating Goliath. Yet, strangely, this part of our history is not widely known.” He added, “I had always thought of our history as one filled with invasions and hardships, so the story of a war that we initiated and won felt more than worthy of becoming a historical epic.”

Throughout the drama, writer Kim Ri Heon focused on conveying the characters’ sense of desperation. “We know how history ends, but the people who lived through that era had no idea what tomorrow would bring. Every moment was a crisis for them,” he explained. “I wanted to portray the desperation of people who knew that a single misjudgment could cost them their lives, their families, and even their country.”

Kim Ri Heon also expressed his deep confidence in the cast’s performances. Praising Lee Hyun Wook, he said, “He has the ability to contain his emotions rather than let them burst out, while still allowing you to see what is simmering beneath the surface.” Regarding Jang Hyuk, who plays Yeon Gaesomun, he remarked, “He is an actor who can turn the duality between a hero and a dictator into something compelling. Viewers will find themselves rooting for Yeon Gaesomun even as they dislike him.”

He also praised Kim Kang Woo, saying, “He is an actor who can conceal something passionate behind a composed, cool exterior. I’m grateful that he has quietly taken on such an emotionally demanding and challenging role.” As for Park Sung Woong, who plays Kim Yu Shin, he shared, “He has a commanding presence even when simply standing still, and I also love the moments when he lets go of that weight. The joy I felt when Park Sung Woong was cast as Kim Yu Shin has now become the pleasure of watching his performance.”

To portray the history of the war as realistically as possible, Kim Ri Heon reviewed extensive historical records and military strategy texts. “I structured each battle to have its own distinct tension and appeal. I hope viewers will enjoy not only the scale of the battles but also following the reasons why each side wins or loses.”

Finally, he concluded, “More than the outcome of the war, I hope viewers will remember the faces of the people who laughed, cried, and lived through it.” He added, “I hope this will be a drama whose characters come to mind unexpectedly, even after the series has ended.”

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Hyun Wook in “The Queen Who Crowns”:

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While waiting, watch Jang Hyuk in “Wok of Love”:

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