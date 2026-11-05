Watch: Son Suk Ku And Nagayama Eita Investigate A String Of Brutal Murders In “The Blue Road” Teaser

Netflix’s upcoming series “The Blue Road” has released its main poster and trailer!

Helmed by director Han Jun Hee, known for the “D.P.” series and the film “Coin Locker Girl,” “The Blue Road” is a new drama about two detectives tracking a series of murders that take place across Korea and Japan.

Son Suk Ku plays Kim Seok, a detective from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, while Nagayama Eita plays Inose, a detective from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The newly released poster features Kim Seok and Inose striking intense poses. Behind them are signs showing the backdrops of Japan and Korea, hinting at a cross-border joint investigation.

The sight of citizens draped in the South Korean flag and wearing red cheering outfits evokes memories of the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup. The tagline, “Brutal murders across borders, the twisted truth awaits,” further heightens curiosity about the drama’s historical setting and the true nature of the case.

The accompanying trailer begins with a young girl picking up a mysterious packet of medicine before being abducted by an unidentified assailant. This is followed by the discovery of a corpse with broken limbs and scenes of Kim Seok reaching out to collaborate on the case, only to be rejected by Inose, who declares, “I just need to catch the culprit, no matter what.” This suggests that the collaboration between the two detectives, who have different investigative styles and attitudes, will not go smoothly.

A mysterious man wearing a headset and listening to the bizarre sound of bones breaking also appears, leaving viewers wondering about his identity. The teaser then introduces Lee Yoon Ok (Kim Shin Rock), a businesswoman of Korean descent living in Japan; Seo Hyun Tae (Jung Jae Young), a powerful figure in Japan’s underworld; and Yoon Soo Kyung (Choi Sung Eun), a National Intelligence Service agent who is at odds with Inose. How these characters will influence the investigation is another key point to watch.

Watch the teaser below!

“The Blue Road” will be released on November 20.

In the meantime, watch Son Suk Ku in “Troll Factory” on Viki:

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And watch Nagayama Eita in “Even if You Don’t Do It” below:

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