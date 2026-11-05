Ahn Hyo Seop, Hong Hwa Yeon, And Chang Ryul Have Personal Scores To Settle As They Compete In “Final Table”

The contestants will reveal their different motives as they compete in the cooking survival show in “Final Table”!

“Final Table” is a new drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Spoilers

In the upcoming fifth episode, the characters’ tangled motives will come to light. Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Choi Song Yi (Hong Hwa Yeon) of Team Famiglia share a common grudge against Pyeongyeon Group. Kang Han moved to the United States in third grade and lived with his father Kang San (Ji Seung Hyun) until he lost him in an unexpected accident. When hints emerge that Pyeongyeon Group and its chairwoman Moon Hae Sun (Jang Young Nam) may have been behind the incident, Kang Han vows to take revenge, declaring, “I’ll make sure to defeat the person who killed my dad.”

Choi Song Yi also enters the competition to restore her late father Choi Seung Hyo’s (Jang Hyun Sung) reputation after he died under a cloud of disgrace following a conflict with Pyeongyeon Group. Rather than pursue a seemingly unwinnable legal battle, she chooses to bring the truth about her father’s wrongful treatment to the public. She joins forces with Kang Han to protect their restaurant Famiglia, which is on the verge of closing down.

Meanwhile, Cha Woo Jin (Chang Ryul), the owner-chef of Exception, is preparing to get even with his rival Kang Han. In the past, Cha Woo Jin’s team placed second after losing to Kang Han’s team in an international cooking competition. Determined not to lose this time, he was left seething after Kang Han’s Famiglia took first place in the opening round. How will their rivalry unfold in the upcoming second round?

Moon Hae Sun, chairwoman of Pyeongyeon Group, hopes to use the competition as an opportunity to improve the company’s public image and advance her succession plans. She aims to restore the company’s credibility, which was damaged by its conflict with Famiglia, while throwing her support behind Cha Woo Jin, whom she has chosen as her successor. However, she also worries that his victory could spark controversy over the competition’s fairness. Revealing her ambition to ensure that he does not win, she finds herself at odds with Cha Woo Jin, whose goals are quite different from her own.

The next episode of “Final Table” airs on November 7 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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