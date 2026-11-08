Soompi & Viki Staff Talk: What Is Your Favorite Soul Swap K-Drama?

For this round of Soompi & Viki Staff Talk, we are discussing another popular trope in K-dramas—soul swap!

Here are the picks of some of our staff:

“Secret Garden” is the most classic soul swap drama you have to watch! In this rom-com, rich and arrogant department store CEO Kim Joo Won (Hyun Bin) and stuntwoman Gil Ra Im (Ha Ji Won) somehow wake up in each other’s bodies. They have to live each other’s lives and slowly fall for each other along the way. The funniest part is watching Hyun Bin act out Ha Ji Won’s way of talking and moving, while Ha Ji Won acts out Hyun Bin’s snobby attitude. I love the chemistry between the two, and the swap makes the romance feel fresh and fun.

Watch “Secret Garden”:

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Whenever the topic of “soul swap” comes to mind, I always have to recommend “Mr. Queen”! A historical fusion drama, “Mr. Queen” follows modern-day chef Jang Bong Hwan (Choi Jin Hyuk) as he time slips to Joseon era. However, the catch is that his soul enters the body of queen-to-be Kim So Young (Shin Hae Sun). The comedy that arises from the soul swap is truly what sells this drama as Shin Hae Sun realistically portrays a male chef lost in a queen’s body. I can’t say I’m always a fan of the soul swap trope, but the believable acting, the intriguing palace politics, and the unexpected relationship with her mysterious husband Kim Cheoljong (Kim Jung Hyun) truly sells the soul swap trope.

Watch “Mr. Queen”:

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I’m also not a huge fan of soul swaps, but “To My Beloved Thief” is a recent one that I actually loved. In this period fantasy drama, Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun) is a legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong and ends up unexpectedly swapping bodies with Prince Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min). I love the drama for its great comedic timing and the adorable chemistry between the leads, and it’s special to observe them gradually understand each other and develop romantic feelings through their shared experiences.

Watch “To My Beloved Thief”:

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While soul-swapping is a classic K-drama trope, “Dive into You” puts a fresh, unexpected twist on the genre. Instead of the usual lead romantic couple swapping places, this series flips the script with twin siblings Yoon Ha Na (Kim Ji Yeon) and Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk) being the ones switching. The dynamic gets even more intriguing thanks to their shared best friend, Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham), as they all navigate the chaos of rewriting their own lives. My favorite part of the series is when the twin siblings try to find out how to go back to the past to save Woo Jae’s life (yes, there’s time slip in the series too!)

Watch “Dive Into You”:

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I recommend “Branding in Seongsu” as an underrated K-drama with the soul swap trope! What makes the series stand out is how seamlessly it balances sharp workplace comedy with a gripping corporate mystery. Set against the competitive backdrop of a Seongsu marketing agency, the story follows marketing team leader Kang Na Eon (Kim Ji Eun) and intern So Eun Ho (Lomon), whose polar-opposite lives collide after an unexpected kiss triggers a sudden soul swap. It’s filled with great chemistry and character growth, and the drama continuously delivers satisfying cliffhangers that make it a fun watch.

Watch “Branding in Seongsu”:

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If we’re talking soul swaps, “Reborn Rookie” is a must-watch because the plot is just wild. A ruthless chaebol chairman, Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), ends up stuck in the body of Hwang Jun Hyeon (Lee Jun Young)—a young soccer player whose career got ruined by the chairman’s own shady kids. Watching this cranky old CEO forced to act like a rookie entry-level employee in his own company is hilarious, and Lee Jun Young totally nails the old-man mannerisms. It’s a very addictive drama that is hard not to binge-watch in one sitting!

Watch “Reborn Rookie”:

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