Park Bo Gum Named New Global Brand Ambassador For Gucci

Park Bo Gum is the new face of Gucci!

On November 5, Italian luxury brand Gucci announced Park Bo Gum’s appointment as its global brand ambassador. As the brand’s global ambassador, Park Bo Gum will participate in Gucci’s major events and various projects moving forward.

Gucci explained, “Park Bo Gum’s diverse acting career and willingness to take on new challenges align with the values the brand strives to embody.”

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Park Bo Gum said, “I’m delighted to write a new story together on top of Gucci’s century-long heritage. I look forward to deeply understanding the style language Demna will bring to Gucci and embarking on a journey to add another layer of aesthetics to it.”

Demna is a Georgian fashion designer who has served as Gucci’s creative director since July 2025. Before joining Gucci, he spent 10 years as the creative director of Balenciaga.

Along with the announcement, Gucci also shared several photos of Park Bo Gum on its Instagram Stories. Check them out below!

Watch Park Bo Gum in “The Village Barber” on Viki:

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Or watch his other variety show “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn”:

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