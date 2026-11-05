Stray Kids' Lee Know Announces Plans For Military Enlistment

Lee Know will be the first Stray Kids member to enlist in the military!

On November 5, JYP Entertainment released the following notice regarding Lee Know’s upcoming military service:

Hello, this is JYPE. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all STAY for your unwavering love and support throughout Stray Kids’ journey since their debut. Lee Know is scheduled to fulfill his mandatory military service in the first quarter of 2027. As a result, he may be unable to participate in some of the activities scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. However, prior to his enlistment, he will continue to connect with STAY through various content and individual activities. We understand that this news may come as a surprise to many STAY, and we appreciate your kind understanding. Additional details that cannot be shared at this time will be announced separately when they become available. We hope you will continue to show your unwavering love and support for Lee Know and Stray Kids in their upcoming activities. Thank you.

Born on October 25, 1998, Lee Know will become the first Stray Kids member to enlist in the military.

Wishing Lee Know a safe service!

Source (1)