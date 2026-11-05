Yoo Yeon Seok Faces Another Shocking Arrest In “The Perfect Lie”

Yoo Yeon Seok finds himself being taken into police custody once again in the upcoming episode of MBC’s “The Perfect Lie”!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Spoilers

Previously, Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) enjoyed what seemed to be a perfect first date. However, everything took a sudden turn the following day when the police arrived to take Min Joon Ho into custody after Kang Ji Sun reported him. While Min Joon Ho claimed that nothing nonconsensual had happened between them, Kang Ji Sun insisted otherwise. Their conflicting accounts led them to undergo lie detector tests, with the results revealed at the end of Episode 2 indicating that Kang Ji Sun was the one who had lied.

The newly released stills capture the moment Min Joon Ho is taken into police custody once again in the upcoming third episode. He comes face-to-face with people who arrive at his home late at night, looking visibly taken aback by their sudden appearance.

His son, Min Hyun Soo (Kang Ji Yong), is equally startled and grabs his father’s arm, but Min Joon Ho is ultimately forced to turn away and leave him behind. The tension is further heightened by onlookers gathered nearby, watching and whispering among themselves.

Why is Min Joon Ho being taken into police custody again, and what truth will come to light in the process?

The production team teased, “Min Joon Ho will face a crisis he never saw coming in Episode 3, which will bring significant changes to his mindset and actions.”

The next episode of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 6 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki:

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