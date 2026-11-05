Park Bo Gum, Lee Sang Yi, And Ko Kyung Pyo Dish On Their New Skills And Teamwork In “The Village Barber 2”

The cast of “The Village Barber 2” has shared heartfelt messages ahead of the new season!

“The Village Barber 2” is a variety show in which Park Bo Gum runs a barbershop in a small seaside village together with his close friends Lee Sang Yi and Ko Kyung Pyo.

The show has unveiled its main poster featuring the three stars, along with heartfelt messages from the cast as they share their hopes and excitement for the new season.

The main poster shows the trio ready to welcome customers. Standing side by side in aprons against the beautiful backdrop of Tongyeong with its blue skies, sparkling sea, and yellow flowers, the three evoke a scene straight out of a coming-of-age film.

The individual posters highlight each member’s role: Park Bo Gum as a talented barber with a keen eye and years of experience, Lee Sang Yi as a passionate nail artist who always goes above and beyond, and Ko Kyung Pyo as an upbeat chef who spreads happiness with his cheerful energy.

Along with the posters, the three stars also shared their excitement and hopes for the new season.

Park Bo Gum returns with even more skills after earning both his barber license and national hairdresser certification, which he passed on his second attempt despite its notoriously low pass rate. “All those days of practicing for at least four hours a day really paid off. This time, I focused on completing the exam in less time,” he shared.

He added, “Now that I have my hairdresser certification, I wanted to offer customers a wider variety of hair services and give them a wonderful day.”

Lee Sang Yi also returns as a more experienced nail artist. “I feel a greater sense of responsibility now. I practiced even harder because I wanted to offer better service and improve my skills as a nail artist,” he said. He also expressed his excitement about reuniting with the team, saying, “I’m so happy and grateful that we get to come together again so soon, before the year is even over.”

This season, Lee Sang Yi plans to offer an even wider range of services, including magnetic nail designs, intricate nail art, pedicures, and skincare treatments. When asked about the appeal of “The Village Barber 2,” he chose the words “genuine” and “sincere.” He explained, “I think we ran the barbershop with genuine care. Those sincere efforts are probably what make ‘The Village Barber 2’ so special.”

New cast member Ko Kyung Pyo will serve as the reliable support system for Park Bo Gum and Lee Sang Yi as they focus on hair and nail services, while also taking charge of meals for the trio. Sharing why he decided to join, he said, “I was happy to work with Park Bo Gum and Lee Sang Yi. There was no reason to turn down the opportunity to spend fun and meaningful time with good people.” He also gave a glimpse of his role, explaining, “I was in charge of preparing meals for the two, and I also served snacks to the customers who visited.”

The chemistry among the three members is another major highlight. Park Bo Gum, who has worked with Lee Sang Yi since the first season and has teamed up with Ko Kyung Pyo on several occasions, including “Reply 1988,” shared, “It felt comfortable, as if we had been working together all along. We all share the same sense of caring for and looking after one another, which made me feel reassured.”

Lee Sang Yi also praised his new teammate, saying, “Ko Kyung Pyo was such a dependable older brother. Whenever Park Bo Gum or I were unsure about something, he would step in to handle it or offer advice. His cooking skills were also incredible.”

Ko Kyung Pyo added, “I was already friends with Bo Gum and Sang Yi, but spending this much time together allowed us to get to know each other better and grow closer. It also made me see both of them in an even more wonderful light.”

“The Village Barber 2” will premiere on November 29 at 7:45 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While you wait, binge-watch “The Village Barber” on Viki:

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