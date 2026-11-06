7 K-Pop Tracks With Harmonies So Beautiful They’ll Give You Goosebumps

Vocal harmonies might not be something typically associated with the K-pop genre, but that doesn’t mean that these groups don’t know how to get it right! The perfect harmony is something that will give you goosebumps every time you hear them—and these songs prove it. Get ready to hear the most angelic playlist you’ve ever blessed your ears with!

1. DAY6 – “I’ll try”

A ballad so full of emotion that it captures your attention right from the very first note, DAY6’s “I’ll try” perfectly captures the stellar vocals of each member of the group. The resulting song is beautiful in and of itself, but the harmonies at the end bring it straight to heavenly status! Especially considering that the full-harmony section is entirely sung without backing music, it’s a pretty remarkable feat.

Leaning heavily into the R&B inspiration that Red Velvet regularly incorporates into their tracks, “Kingdom Come” features the heavenly harmonies that are a staple of the genre. Those notes require a lot of range, showing off just how talented the members are! The more times you listen to this song, the more incredible harmonies you notice. They’re blended so perfectly it gives you goosebumps!

3. TXT – “Devil by the Window”

Have you ever wondered what it is that gives this song the most surreal, eerie vibe? That’s right—it’s the harmonies that run underneath almost every line! TXT shows off not only vocal prowess but a particularly good ear for music, because these aren’t the conventional harmonies that you might hear from a choir. They’re fine-tuned to create a sound that makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck!

4. NMIXX – “LOUD”

Known for their signature MIXXPOP sound, leave it to NMIXX to do something unexpected in every song! You might not expect an electronic track like this one to have harmonies in it, but that’s exactly what makes it so heavenly. The chorus comes out of nowhere sounding like a choir of angels, resulting in a song that stays on your mind and on your playlist!

An EDM track that’s emblematic of 2010s K-pop, EXO doesn’t use the backing track as an excuse to skimp on the vocals! Powerhouse musicians with a heavy R&B influence in their albums, it’s no surprise that EXO’s songs pack a lot of gorgeous harmonies, “Forever” included. Listen to this one with headphones, because you don’t want to miss these dulcet tones. They give the song so much impact!

6. A2O LITE – “NEON”

With a heavy synth pop sound that sounds like it came straight out of the 2000s, you might be surprised to hear that “NEON” is A2O LITE’s debut track! The harmonies are what make the chorus pop. Despite the fact that the melody itself doesn’t cover a huge range, it’s not a song that sounds boring in the slightest. The harmonies layer on top of the melody in a perfect way to create an electrifying effect.

7. BTS – “Into the Sun”

“Into the Sun” perfectly highlights BTS’s best talents—it uses vocal harmonies in a unique manner to create a song that pulls at your heart. While backing vocals in pop tracks often layer the main singer’s own voice multiple times, the mix of the members’ voices on each line and an electronic effect on the track make for a chorus that sounds classical yet fresh at the same time. The more you listen, the more harmonies you find!