Actor Do Sang Woo And Model Park Ji Hye To Tie The Knot

Actor Do Sang Woo and model Park Ji Hye are getting married!

On November 6, industry insiders reported that the two will tie the knot in February of next year.

In response to the report, Do Sang Woo’s agency J-Wide Company stated through an official announcement, “Do Sang Woo has met a precious partner to spend his life with and will be tying the knot in February 2027.”

The agency further added, “The wedding will be held privately out of consideration for the bride-to-be and both families. Please send warm blessings and encouragement to the two as they stand at the starting line of a new chapter in their lives.”

Following the announcement, Park Ji Hye posted several photos and a video on her Instagram account. They show Do Sang Woo and Park Ji Hye taking family portraits with their pet dog and cat, capturing the moment when Do Sang Woo surprised Park Ji Hye with a ring during the photoshoot.

Born in 1987, Do Sang Woo debuted as a model in 2008 and began his acting career in 2011 with the drama “Flower Boy Ramen Shop.” Since then, he has appeared in various projects including “My Daughter, Geum Sa Wol,” “Backstreet Rookie,” “Oasis,” and “To My Beloved Thief.”

Born in 1989, Park Ji Hye was active as a model on the international stage during the 2010s, notably walking as an exclusive model for the Alexander Wang show at the S/S 2013 New York Fashion Week.

Congratulations to the celebrity couple!

Watch Do Sang Woo in “Walking on Thin Ice”:

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