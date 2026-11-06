3 Points To Look Forward To In 'What A Boss Wants'

The upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has shared three key points to look forward to!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Here are three aspects to look forward to in the drama:

1. The unpredictable love triangle

In the drama, Kwon Do Hyuk is a perfectionist with zero empathy who encounters Lee Eun Chae while searching for someone who resembles an AI singer he created. Although Lee Eun Chae, who is honest with her emotions, tries to hide her identity, the two eventually enter into a three-month contract as CEO and secretary, each harboring their own hidden agendas.

Adding to the mix, Moon Tae Kyung (Lee Jung Shin), a skilled pediatrician with caring personality, appears and develops feelings for Lee Eun Chae, forming an unpredictable love triangle.

2. The contrasting lives of the two families

The contrasting lives of the two families also add to the fun. Following the instructions of his father Kwon Tae Woong (Park Jung Hak), Kwon Do Hyuk takes over O-Yes Entertainment, which was acquired by his stepmother Jung Mi Sun (Kim Yoon Kyung), and is even hit with a sudden order to get engaged.

On the other hand, Lee Eun Chae pursues her dreams of becoming a singer while lying to her strict father Lee Man Deok (Jo Hee Bong) that she has landed a job at a major conglomerate. Seo Jin Woo (Lee Choong Joo), Kwon Do Hyuk’s best friend and Lee Eun Chae’s brother-in-law, joins the fray, enriching the narrative.

3. Music performed by India Red

Musical elements are also a core component. Guitarist Park Ho Ya (Kim Nu Rim), bassist Kim Dong Woo (Yoo Shin), and drummer Ryu (Park Jae Hyun), who formed the band India Red with Lee Eun Chae, perform at a Hongdae club every Wednesday. The cast members practiced playing together repeatedly even before filming began to enhance the quality of the stage performances.

Director Kang Sol stated, “As this is a drama where music serves as a medium, we aimed to perfectly capture the mise-en-scène of an exciting and heart-fluttering live stages so [viewers] can feel as if they are at a concert.”

“What a Boss Wants” premieres on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama below:

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Also check out Sung Hoon’s other drama “Perfect Marriage Revenge”:

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