3 Surprising Turns Of Events In Episodes 3-4 Of 'Summer Vacation'

Youth is all about learning from new experiences, making mistakes, and growing. However, there are moments that are especially meaningful, for better or for worse. In the premiere episodes of “Summer Vacation,” we got to meet Kim Ha Yeon (Cho Yi Hyun) and Jo Yu Gyeom (Jin Young), two completely different and, at the same time, very similar teenagers whose lives start to change the moment they meet. Last week, they left us with a shocking cliffhanger, but in the latest episodes, there are some even more surprising turns of events. Here are some of them!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 3-4 ahead.

1. Seong Sae Ryeong surviving and framing Jo Yu Gyeom

Starting as the new girl in a summer school was never gonna be easy for Ha Yeon, but she could never have imagined that after meeting Yu Gyeom, her first encounter with his beautiful girlfriend, Seong Sae Ryeong (Hong Ye Ji), would lead to the girl almost dying. Luckily and surprisingly, Sae Ryeong survives. But just because she is the victim in this unfortunate accident doesn’t mean that she turns into a better person right away. On the contrary, upon waking up, she makes sure to accuse Yu Gyeom and Ha Yeon of trying to kill her, framing them both in a messy situation.

And for a moment, it looks like Yu Gyeom’s future might truly be in jeopardy. However, even when having a powerful family on his back means he doesn’t get much of a say in his own life, it also has its perks. One of them is not having to worry about Sae Ryeong’s schemes. With just a few words from Yu Gyeom’s grandfather, the young man gets off the hook easily. The police quickly clear up his name and find the evidence to prove the girl’s lie. It’s easy at least for Yu Gyeom’s part, but Ha Yeon isn’t as lucky.

2. Kim Ha Yeon falling into a human trafficking ring

Who wouldn’t panic after watching a person get hit in the head and fall almost dead in front of you? It isn’t so surprising that, thinking she’s turned into a murderer, Ha Yeon’s first impulse is to flee from the site. Subsequently, she decides that her only way out is to end her life. It could seem like an extreme choice, but given that she doesn’t exactly have a supportive family or trustworthy friends, anybody could understand where she is coming from. To her misfortune, dying isn’t as simple as she expects. With no money, resources, or courage to execute her plans, she ends up breaking down in the middle of the beach.

When things couldn’t be going any worse for her, a stranger appears to extend a helping hand, or so it seems at first. With just a few words in, Ha Yeon quickly realizes that she is now in even bigger trouble. Despite her desperation for the whole Sae Ryeong situation, the last thing Ha Yeon desired was falling in the clutches of a human trafficking ring, but she does. And just like that, the mood in the drama changes again, with a twist nobody ever saw coming. From a melodrama to a thriller, Ha Yeon’s life is practically a rollercoaster.

3. Jo Yu Gyeom and Kim Ha Yeon getting together

After hitting a new low, the only thing for Ha Yeon is getting up. With her brother’s help, she gets to safely escape the traffickers, quite literally running for her life. Along the way, as if to point out that there’s indeed a fateful string tying them up, she meets with Yu Gyeom in the middle of a beautiful meadow. Surviving death and eluding prison to finally meet the person you like gives you enough perspective to try and change your life for good, and so they do, in their own way.

Although things don’t change 100 percent for Ha Yeon, she is brave enough to confront her mother about dating Yu Gyeom once he finally breaks up with Sae Ryeong. But as the couple starts their idyllic romance, things turn for the worse for Sae Ryeong. After all, what comes around goes around, and after bullying her classmates for years, she gets exposed and humiliated for her poor background. Only, it is Ha Yeon who ultimately gets bullied again in her stead. How does that make any sense? Even when Yu Gyeom is by her side to protect her, it looks like their lives won’t be getting any easier.

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Summer Vacation“ and “Welcome back, First love”

Plans to watch: “Make Me Tingle“ and “Good Partner 2”