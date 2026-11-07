4 Things We Loved About The Finale Of 'Dive Into You'

After taking us on an emotional journey filled with unexpected twists, time-traveling adventures, romance, and chaos, “Dive into You” has officially come to an end! Thankfully, the drama gave its characters the send-off they deserved, wrapping up its story beautifully with a finale that brought several long-awaited happy endings. While it’s certainly sad to say goodbye to Yoon Ha Na (Kim Ji Yeon), Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk), and Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham), there is plenty to love about how their stories came to a close.

Here are four things we loved about the finale of “Dive into You.”

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Loved: Jung Woo Jae not being a complete idiot

One of the things the audience hated about the previous week’s episode was how Jung Woo Jae teamed up with the show’s villain, Yang Jun Mo (Kang Hyung Suk) and broke the camcorder after being advised to do so. Jung Woo Jae’s reasoning was difficult for many viewers to understand, especially since he was already aware of Yang Jun Mo’s malicious intentions. Thankfully, however, the finale proved that our male lead is not a total idiot after all and actually had an ace up his sleeve this entire time.

Since the beginning of “Dive into You,” there have been two saviors and one person who needed saving. However, the finale flipped the script: the rescuer became the one who needed rescuing. By the finale, Jung Woo Jae already knows that the twins have been time traveling this entire time. So, when Yoon Ha Na jumps into the present, Jung Woo Jae instantly recognizes her by how disoriented she looks. Later, he visits the twins, and the three finally talk about the entire time-traveling ordeal.

This time, all three main leads come up with a plan to save both Yoon Ha Na and Jung Woo Jae. However, things do not go according to plan, and, surprise, surprise, Yoon Ha Na ends up getting stabbed in the new timeline. Unlike Jung Woo Jae in the previous timelines, however, Yoon Ha Na does not die on the spot and is rushed to the hospital.

That is when Jung Woo Jae reveals to Yoon Ha Ru that, back in 2017, he made a deal with Yang Jun Mo: he would give him Yoon Ha Na’s camcorder if Jun Mo stopped stalking her. However, Jung Woo Jae is not actually stupid and never handed over the real camcorder. Instead, he kept it safe. Jung Woo Jae and Yoon Ha Ru use the same camcorder to travel back in time, taking the comatose Yoon Ha Na with them in an attempt to save her.

Thank goodness for that! He finally redeemed himself.

Loved: Yoon Ha Na reclaiming her past glory

“Dive into You” has always been about the twins saving Jung Woo Jae. So, when their careers took a backseat because of their efforts to save him, they did not seem particularly concerned about it, but the audience certainly was. While Yoon Ha Ru went from being a nationally recognized judo player to an even more beloved celebrity chef, his future seemed secure. However, Yoon Ha Na’s career took a different turn. Over the last few episodes, she went from being one of the biggest and most well-known actresses in the country to a relatively niche actress who mostly took on supporting roles.

That is why it is so satisfying to see Yoon Ha Na finally receive recognition for her incredible acting in the finale and win the Best Actress award. Although her portfolio still consists mostly of supporting roles, hopefully this award will help her reclaim her former glory. After all, she has finally received the recognition she deserves, both for her acting talent and for working alongside Jung Woo Jae.

Loved: Yoon Ha Ru getting back together with Seo Ye Rang

Yoon Ha Ru has been a crucial part of the story, but his relationship with CEO Seo Ye Rang (Moon Seung You) was never at the forefront until the previous few episodes. Yoon Ha Ru and Seo Ye Rang always seemed like the kind of couple whose endgame was never in question. The audience simply assumed they would eventually end up together. That is why it was even more shocking when Seo Ye Rang and Yoon Ha Ru broke up.

Surprisingly, though, their breakup made sense. Since Yoon Ha Ru had been traveling back and forth through time, he was constantly occupied with devising plans to save Jung Woo Jae’s life. However, in the process, he neglected his significant other and stopped giving her the attention, love, and care he had shown her in the original timeline. As a result, Seo Ye Rang assumed that his feelings for her had faded and decided to end their relationship.

Thankfully, Yoon Ha Na’s happy ending did not come at the expense of Yoon Ha Ru’s. The finale brought their love story back into the spotlight, with Yoon Ha Ru acknowledging his shortcomings and finally making Seo Ye Rang feel seen and appreciated. The two managed to work through their issues and get back together!

Loved: Yang Jun Mo getting punished

There is nothing more satisfying than seeing an antagonist finally pay the price for their sins. However, during the finale, there was one particular scene that made many worry that Yang Jun Mo might actually get a redemption arc, which could have easily ruined an otherwise beautiful ending.

After Yang Jun Mo kidnaps Yoon Ha Na, she is eventually rescued by Jung Woo Jae. However, towards the end, it seems as though Yang Jun Mo is about to jump off the rooftop and take his own life. In that moment, Yoon Ha Na tries to talk him out of it, reminding him that ending his life would only destroy whatever legacy he has left. For a second, it almost feels as though Yoon Ha Na is willing to show him kindness and give him another chance. And if the drama had gone down that route and given Yang Jun Mo a last-minute redemption, it would have seriously undermined the finale. After everything he put the main characters through, he deserves to face the consequences of his actions!

Thankfully, Yang Jun Mo cannot help himself and once again tries to get the upper hand over Yoon Ha Na. That is when she finally stops extending her kindness towards him and lets him face the consequences of his own actions. In the end, Yang Jun Mo is sent to prison, which is exactly where he belongs. Sometimes, the most satisfying ending for a villain is not a redemption arc but simply seeing them get the punishment they deserve!

Although “Dive into You” has come to an end, there is something incredibly comforting about knowing that, after living through countless yesterdays and fighting so hard for a better tomorrow, these characters can finally live in the present.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN.

Currently watching: “Love in Disguise.”

Looking forward to: “The Substitute,” “The Whimsical Return,” and “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”