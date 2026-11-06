Seo Hyun Jin Sneaks Into Yoo Yeon Seok's House To Look For Evidence In 'The Perfect Lie'

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s new episode!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Spoilers

While Min Joon Ho claimed that nothing nonconsensual had happened between them during their first date, Kang Ji Sun insisted otherwise. Their conflicting accounts led them to undergo lie detector tests, with the results revealed at the end of episode 2 indicating that Kang Ji Sun was the one who had lied.

Amid this situation, the newly released stills capture the moment Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) visits Min Joon Ho’s (Yoo Yeon Seok) home. Disguised in black clothing and a hat, Kang Ji Sun senses someone’s presence, presses her body tightly against the wall, and holds her breath. Min Joon Ho, having returned home, also seems to sense that something is amiss. He opens the door with a suspicious gaze and begins to inspect the interior. A palpable tension flows between the two, who remain unaware of each other’s presence.

The reason Kang Ji Sun has sneaks into Min Joon Ho’s house is to find evidence to support her claims. Despite being in a disadvantageous position due to the results of a lie detector test, she has not let go of her determination to uncover the truth of the case. However, it remains to be seen what consequences Kang Ji Sun’s impulsive actions will bring. Whether Min Joon Ho will discover Kang Ji Sun hiding in his home and whether the evidence she is searching for actually exists have emerged as new key points to watch.

The production team stated, “In the third episode, the battle of truth between Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun intensifies, making their psychological warfare even more powerful.” They further teased a more intense confrontation, adding, “The uncompromising acting display by actors Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin will showcase the essence of a psychological thriller.”

The upcoming episode of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 6 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki:

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And watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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