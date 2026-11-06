Kim Ji Won Risks It All With An Impossible Surgery In Desperate Bid To Save Child Patient In “Doctor X”

“Doctor X” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode.

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, SBS’s “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

In the upcoming episode, Gye Soo Jung boldly declares that she will perform a surgery using a technique that has never existed before.

In the stills, Gye Soo Jung faces the doctors of Guseo University Hospital in a conference room, her gaze firm and unwavering. With no existing surgical method capable of saving eight-year-old pediatric cancer patient Lee Hyun Ah (Lee Chae Yu), she steps forward to perform an extraordinary procedure that is almost beyond imagination.

Previously, Gye Soo Jung shocked everyone by announcing her plan to remove all six of the patient’s organs from her body, remove the tumors, and then reimplant the organs. The procedure would push the limits of human capability, and even Gye Soo Jung herself has never attempted anything like it. Yet, driven solely by her determination to save a young life, she fearlessly takes on the seemingly impossible challenge, once again demonstrating why she is known as the “mad genius of the operating room.”

However, hospital director Boo Seung Kwon (Son Hyun Joo) strongly opposes her plan, citing procedural requirements and the potential risks, further escalating the conflict between them. Their beliefs collide head-on: Gye Soo Jung is determined to overcome any limitation if it means saving her patient, while Boo Seung Kwon insists on protecting both the hospital and its patients from unverified risks.

Although Gye Soo Jung has never allowed herself to fail, thanks to her extraordinary techniques and astonishing speed, this particular operation presents an unprecedented challenge as it is impossible for her to carry out alone.

Usually confident and fearless, Gye Soo Jung is seen in a previously released preview bowing deeply to the doctors of Guseo University Hospital and pleading, “Please help me.” This unusual display of humility raises questions about why she has no choice but to earnestly ask her fellow doctors for help ahead of this unprecedented surgery.

The next episode of “Doctor X” will air on November 6 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” below:

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