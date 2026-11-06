Lee Min Ki And His T.C.I. Team Take On A New Case With Newest Member Jisung In “Crash 2”

“Crash 2” has unveiled new stills featuring the members of its T.C.I. team!

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the hit 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. In “Crash 2,” the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team from Namgang Police Station evolves into a regional investigative unit under the National Office of Investigation, taking on traffic crime cases nationwide.

The newly released stills show the T.C.I. members investigating a case. Cha Yeon Ho (Lee Min Ki), Min So Hee (Kwak Sun Young), Jung Chae Man (Heo Sung Tae), and Woo Dong Ki (Lee Ho Chul) are examining the circumstances surrounding what appears to be more than an ordinary traffic accident. Eo Hyun Kyung (Moon Hee) and rookie Ji Dae Se (NCT’s Jisung) also join the investigation in search of clues.

New team member Ji Dae Se is a police officer in the traffic division of Namgang Police Station, where he is nicknamed the department’s “idol.” He has a bright, quirky personality and impressive martial arts skills. In one of the stills, he is seen leaning out through a shattered bus window. Unlike his more experienced teammates, Ji Dae Se tends to act unpredictably, raising curiosity about how his arrival will change the team dynamic.

The returning cast members will reprise their roles from the first season. Lee Min Ki returns as Cha Yeon Ho, who uses his keen analytical skills to investigate cases, paying attention even to the smallest clues. Kwak Sun Young reprises her role as Min So Hee, showcasing her action skills once again through the character’s martial arts expertise and agility.

Heo Sung Tae returns as Jung Chae Man, the founder of T.C.I., who continues pursuing new cases after losing his wife. Lee Ho Chul plays Woo Dong Ki, who can identify vehicle models just by listening to their sounds and is skilled at analyzing information. Moon Hee also returns as Eo Hyun Kyung, who excels at gathering information and is trained in various martial arts.

“Crash 2” will premiere on November 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Min Ki in “Face Me” below:

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Also check out Jisung on “ALL or NOTHING”:

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