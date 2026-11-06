Son Hyun Joo Presses Lee Jung Eun About Kim Ji Won’s True Identity In “Doctor X”

“Doctor X” has unveiled a glimpse of Son Hyun Joo’s confrontation with Lee Jung Eun!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, SBS’s “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Spoilers

Jang Hee Sook (Lee Jung Eun), the head of a medical staffing agency who arranged for Gye Soo Jung to work at Guseo University Hospital, and hospital director Boo Seung Kwon (Son Hyun Joo) maintain a wary relationship, joining forces when necessary while remaining suspicious of each other.

At the end of Episode 8, Boo Seung Kwon posed a pointed question to Jang Hee Sook: “Is Gye Soo Jung Doctor X?” Jang Hee Sook appeared visibly shaken by his question, heightening the tension surrounding Gye Soo Jung’s true identity.

The newly released stills capture the chilly atmosphere and palpable tension between Jang Hee Sook and Boo Seung Kwon as they face each other. Jang Hee Sook maintains a confident demeanor and appears outwardly relaxed, but her sharp, guarded gaze suggests otherwise. Meanwhile, Boo Seung Kwon looks at her with a mixture of suspicion and persistent curiosity, raising anticipation for their upcoming exchange.

The next episode of “Doctor X” will air on November 6 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Son Hyun Joo in “Reborn Rookie” below:

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And Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories”:

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