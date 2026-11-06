Choi Woo Shik's Agency Warns Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

Actor Choi Woo Shik’s agency has warned strong legal action against malicious rumors.

On November 6, his agency FABLE COMPANY announced through their official social media that they will take legal action against those who spread malicious posts.

Hello, this is FABLE COMPANY.

We are writing to address the recent spread of false information regarding actor Choi Woo Shik, primarily on Threads.

The act of indiscriminately posting content that is not based on fact or maliciously distorting or exaggerating information to create and spread rumors is a clear illegal act that seriously infringes upon the actor’s honor and rights.

Our company has been continuously monitoring the posts in question and their distribution channels, and we are currently collecting relevant evidence. We intend to take legal action against any acts of writing, spreading, reproducing, or disseminating false information.

Furthermore, we will respond with the same principles regarding any acts of spreading false information, malicious slander, or defamation against not only actor Choi Woo Shik but all actors under our management.

We urge you to refrain from the reckless spread of false information, and we will continue to strive to protect the rights and interests of our artists.

Thank you.