Seo Hyun Jin Confronts Yoo Yeon Seok As Their Battle Over The Truth Intensifies In “The Perfect Lie”

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s new episode!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Spoilers

Previously, Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok), a cardiothoracic surgeon, and Kang Ji Sun(Seo Hyun Jin), an elementary school librarian, went on a perfect first date. However, everything took a sudden turn the following day when Kang Ji Sun reported Min Joon Ho to the police on charges of sexual assault. The two gave completely opposing accounts of what happened that night, and the lie detector test results shocked viewers by indicating that Kang Ji Sun had lied.

The new stills capture Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun facing off once again as the two stand in a tense confrontation in the hallway of the hospital where Min Joon Ho works. Having maintained that nothing nonconsensual happened between them, Min Joon Ho looks at Kang Ji Sun with a conflicted expression. Meanwhile, Kang Ji Sun, who has claimed to be the victim, stares back at him with an unwavering, hostile gaze.

In the scene, Kang Ji Sun warns Min Joon Ho, “You can’t fool me.” He fires back, “I’m not the kind of person you think I am.” With the case still unresolved despite the lie detector test results, their battle over the truth is expected to intensify.

The production team teased, “The meaning of the scene may feel different depending on which of the two viewers suspect and choose to believe.”

Episode 3 of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 6 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki:

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And watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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