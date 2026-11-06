THE BOYZ’s Younghoon And WJSN’s Luda Bring Modern Tech To The Joseon Era In “Wi-Fi Love In The Palace”

The upcoming romantic comedy film “Wi-Fi Love in the Palace” has unveiled its main poster!

Based on a webtoon, “Wi-Fi Love in the Palace” is a time-crossing romantic comedy about Tae Pung (THE BOYZ’s Younghoon), a webtoon artist who finds himself giving romance advice to So Hyang (WJSN’s Luda), a court lady from the Joseon era who dreams of becoming a royal concubine.

Younghoon plays Tae Pung, a webtoon artist who has never been in a relationship, while Luda takes on the role of So Hyang. Kim Dong Jun plays King Yi Hwi of Joseon, who gradually opens his heart to So Hyang.

The newly released poster brings together the modern day and the Joseon era in a single scene. Younghoon appears in modern clothing while holding a tablet, while Luda, dressed in traditional hanbok, wears wireless earbuds and holds a smartphone.

A stone wall stretches behind them as cherry blossom petals drift through the air. The poster also features the tagline, “Our story, connected across 200 years,” hinting at a fateful connection that transcends time and space.

“Wi-Fi Love in the Palace” will premiere on December 2. Stay tuned!

Watch Younghoon in “One the Woman” below!

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