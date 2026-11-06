Kim You Jung And Park Jinyoung Finally Embrace Their Feelings As Kim Hyun Joo And Lee Moo Saeng Keep Theirs Hidden In “100 Days Of Deception”

“100 Days of Deception” has unveiled two new special posters!

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong, a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she becomes entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kim Tae Woong was left devastated after discovering that his father Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu) was the mastermind behind the Gyeamni massacre, in which 23 Koreans were killed. He confronted Sato Shinichi in anger, but the latter showed no sign of remorse. Later, after Lee Ga Kyeong accidentally overheard their conversation, Kim Tae Woong harshly pushed her away with hurtful words in an attempt to conceal his true feelings. However, Lee Ga Kyeong comforted him, saying, “Please don’t cry.”

This emotional shift was also reflected in the new poster of Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong. The image shows the two holding each other in the rain, accompanied by the tagline, “I could no longer hide it,” hinting at the moment when their long-suppressed feelings finally come to light.

In contrast, the poster of Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo) and Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng) has a more restrained atmosphere. Yoo Philip’s line, “Sometimes, pretending not to know how the other person feels is the best thing to do,” hints at the complicated nature of their relationship.

Since Yoo So Ran and Yoo Philip have struggled to openly express their feelings for each other, even their cautious embrace and exchanged glances suggest a shift in their relationship.

While Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong have grown closer as they confront painful truths, Yoo So Ran and Yoo Philip share a history of knowing how the other feels yet having to turn away from those emotions.

The production team shared, “The second half of the story will kick off with a new operation by the independence group, set against the backdrop of a commemorative banquet celebrating the opening of the Japanese Government-General of Korea’s new postal service.” They added, “The drama will become even more intense and passionate with its expanded scale and heightened suspense. Please also look forward to the precarious yet tender romances of the four characters.”

Episode 9 of “100 Days of Deception” will air on November 7 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in “Dear X” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” below:

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