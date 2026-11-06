Yoon Kyun Sang Is A Fierce Commander And Claudia Kim’s First Love In “Sacred Jewel”

Actor Yoon Kyun Sang is making his return to the small screen after four years in the upcoming JTBC drama “Sacred Jewel”!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in the year 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who sets out to save them.

Yoon Kyun Sang plays Wang Mu, the commander in charge of defending Wonju Fortress and Wang Hee’s (Claudia Kim) first love.

A descendant of one of the founding contributors to the Goryeo Dynasty, Wang Mu is a distant relative of the imperial family. Unable to establish himself in the capital due to pressure from the military regime, he has spent his days moving between the kingdom’s frontier regions while guarding Wonju Fortress.

He also carries a heartbreaking history with Wang Hee. The two were once deeply in love but ultimately unable to be together.

In the stills, Yoon Kyun Sang transforms into Wang Mu with a striking new look. His long hair, beard, armor, and military uniform help bring the historical setting to life, while his firm gaze conveys the character’s commanding presence as he surveys the battlefield. His dignified bearing and fierce determination also underscore his authority as the commander responsible for defending Wonju Fortress and leading its troops into battle.

“Sacred Jewel” is set to premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Watch Yoon Kyun Sang in “Doctors” on Viki:

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