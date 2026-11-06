Joy And Kim Hyun Jin Talk About Their Roles And Heart-Fluttering Romance In “One Of A Kind Romance”

Joy and Kim Hyun Jin have shared their thoughts on working together in the upcoming romance drama “One of a Kind Romance”!

Based on a webtoon, “One of a Kind Romance” follows Gong Yu Il (Red Velvet’s Joy), an ordinary woman on the job hunt who unexpectedly becomes the manager of Tak Mu I (Kim Hyun Jin), a top star hiding the emotional scars left by a stalking incident. The drama follows their romance as Gong Yu Il, who dreams of living an ordinary life, and Tak Mu I, who found the strength to keep going through a novel she wrote years ago, cross paths by chance and gradually develop a sweet and heartfelt relationship.

When asked why she chose the project, Joy shared, “What resonated with me most was the process of two very different people meeting, understanding each other’s pain and shortcomings, and embracing one another. I felt it was a project that offers warm comfort.” She also described her character Gong Yu Il, saying, “I found her lovable and, in a way, admirable because she continues to live her life with a bright and spirited attitude even when faced with difficult circumstances.”

Meanwhile, Kim Hyun Jin revealed that he paid close attention to how closely the drama would follow the original webtoon. “I think I was particularly interested in how similar the script would be to the original,” he said. “I was excited imagining the different sides of Tak Mu I that I could portray and how closely I could capture the original character.”

The two actors also discussed the aspects of their characters they focused on while preparing for their roles. Joy highlighted Gong Yu Il’s ability to “never lose her brightness, no matter the circumstances.” She explained, “I think this comes not simply from having a positive personality, but from her inner strength to get through each day in her own way despite the harsh realities she faces.” She added, “I tried to naturally bring out Gong Yu Il’s easygoing and lovable side while also making sure not to overlook the vulnerability that occasionally comes through.”

Kim Hyun Jin shared, “Tak Mu I shows different sides of himself when he’s working, in his everyday life, and when he’s around someone he likes.”

Regarding the scenes in which Tak Mu I openly expresses his affection for Gong Yu Il, he added, “I worked closely with the director and my fellow cast members on set to create even more heart-fluttering moments and compelling scenes.”

“One of a Kind Romance” will premiere on November 9 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Joy in her drama “The One and Only” below:

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And watch Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

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