“Tigers Sniff the Rose” is the latest Chinese historical romance drama starring Meng Zi Yi and Li Yun Rui, adapted from the novel “Shang Gong Zhu” by author Yiren Kuikui. The story follows Mu Wan Yao (Meng Zi Yi), known as Princess Danyang, who refuses to be bound by her royal status or the fate imposed upon her. After suffering humiliation from a political marriage, she encounters Yan Shang (Li Yun Rui), a brilliant yet impoverished scholar. Recognizing his exceptional intelligence and ambition, she lends him her support as he enters the imperial court in Chang’an. The two gradually become formidable allies amid a web of political intrigue and power struggles. Together, they set out to overthrow the corrupt minister Yu Cheng An, uncover the truth behind the death of Wan Yao’s mother, and protect their country and its people from internal turmoil and external threats. As their alliance deepens into a romance, they also embark on a journey to challenge their destinies and reshape the future of their country.

The drama is a unique blend of romance and political intrigue. Beyond the slow-burn romance between a princess and a scholar, it weaves together palace conflicts, shifting alliances, complex relationships, and personal ambitions. It explores the themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and the courage to remain true to oneself. Gripping political conflicts and high-stakes confrontations make it more than a conventional historical romance. The drama offers plenty to enjoy for viewers, and if that is not enough to entice you, check these reasons why you need to watch “Tigers Sniff the Rose” below!

A domineering and compassionate female lead

Our female lead is Mu Wan Yao, the Princess of Danyang of the Great Wei Dynasty. Innocent and carefree in her youth, she was sent off at the age of 15 to secure a political marriage. There, she endures humiliation, loses both her husband and child, and is branded with the cruel reputation of being a woman who brings death to her husbands. Against all odds, she eventually returns to the capital. Having witnessed the cold and merciless nature of the imperial family, she is determined to seize power to ensure her own survival. When she crosses paths with Yan Shang in Lingnan, the two test one another before becoming strategic allies. As they join forces amid the intricate political struggles at court, they gradually overcome one crisis after another. Ultimately, Mu Wan Yao rises to power, determined to protect both herself and the people of her kingdom.

Mu Wan Yao is anything but a conventional female lead, and Meng Zi Yi brings considerable character to her portrayal of the proud, commanding, and sharp-tongued princess. Initially domineering and seemingly spoiled, Mu Wan Yao can be particularly harsh towards Yan Shang and those around her, making her difficult to sympathize with in the early episodes. However, beneath her intimidating exterior lies a deeply wounded woman whose cruelty and emotional distance serve as a defense mechanism against further betrayal and pain. Having endured so much, she has learned that keeping others at arm’s length is a way of protecting herself. As the story unfolds, her softer and more compassionate side gradually emerges, as she is fiercely protective towards those she cares about. Her character development is poignant as she transitions from a woman fighting solely for her own freedom to one who willingly assumes responsibility for the fate of her kingdom.

Meng Zi Yi’s beautiful and elegant screen presence, combined with her portrayal of Mu Wan Yao’s pride, vulnerability, and growing sense of responsibility, makes her one of the drama’s most compelling characters to watch.

An intelligent and principled male lead

Our male lead is Yan Shang, a scholar from a humble background and the descendant of a disgraced former official, living under an assumed identity to conceal his family’s past. After encountering Mu Wan Yao in Lingnan, he receives her assistance in traveling to the capital to take the imperial examinations. He earns the prestigious third-place title of Tanhua and enters the political arena. Calm, patient, and exceptionally intelligent, Yan Shang possesses a sharp strategic mind and an unwavering sense of integrity. Though physically frail and far from the conventional image of a powerful hero, he is remarkably resourceful and politically perceptive, determined to uncover the truth behind his family’s downfall. As he forms an alliance with Mu Wan Yao, the two navigate the treacherous power struggles at court, working together to eliminate corrupt officials, and strive to protect their kingdom. Yan Shang remains steadfast in his convictions and devotion to Mu Wan Yao, standing by her side as they work toward a shared future.

Li Yun Rui as Yan Shang offers a fresh take as a male lead, one whose strength lies not in swordsmanship, but in his intelligence, patience, and quiet determination. He portrays Yan Shang as gentle and reserved while allowing glimpses of the calculating, politically astute mind beneath it. Despite his physical limitations, Yan Shang is never depicted as weak in character, remaining unyielding in his principles even when faced with seemingly impossible circumstances. His emotional maturity and unwavering convictions are compelling, while his devotion to Mu Wan Yao is deeply moving. Having initially entered the capital driven by a desire for revenge, Yan Shang gradually finds a renewed sense of purpose through his relationship with Mu Wan Yao. His willingness to endure hardship for her sake, even concealing his own suffering rather than burdening her, speaks volumes about the selflessness of his love.

Li Yun Rui’s understated yet nuanced performance makes Yan Shang a memorable character, proving that a male lead does not need to be physically dominant to be courageous, admirable, or captivating.

A supportive and unwavering romance

The chemistry between Meng Zi Yi and Li Yun Rui is undeniably one of the main highlights of “Tigers Sniff the Rose.” As their second time portraying a lead couple following the hugely popular historical romance “Blossom,” their reunion was highly anticipated by fans, and they did not disappoint. Their chemistry is electric, balancing sweetness, romance, and genuine affection. Mu Wan Yao and Yan Shang’s relationship goes far beyond romantic attraction. They are two complete individuals with their own ambitions, convictions, and agendas, which do not always align. Rather than allowing their differences to drive them apart, they learn to understand, respect, and support one another. Their relationship is a slow-burn built on mutual trust, emotional vulnerability, and the kind of unwavering partnership that allows both characters to remain true to themselves. As a viewer, it is so satisfying watching two people who can stand independently, yet choose to walk through life together.

Meng Zi Yi and Li Yun Rui share a natural chemistry that their romantic scenes feel genuine and emotionally engaging. The affection, intimacy, and passion between them are beautifully conveyed. The way Yan Shang and Mu Wan Yao become each other’s source of strength without diminishing one another is touching. He understands her need for independence, while she recognizes his intelligence and ambition. Their love is not about changing the other person, but about accepting them completely and standing beside them through their struggles. Whether exchanging playful banter, navigating political schemes together, or sharing quieter, more vulnerable moments, their connection remains steadfast. Following their successful pairing in “Blossom,” their reunion in “Tigers Sniff the Rose” proves equally rewarding, making it easy to understand why audiences are so invested in this OTP.

The supporting characters

The supporting cast is another standout aspect, adding complexity to the drama’s political and emotional landscape. Rather than serving as mere background figures, these characters have their own motivations, loyalties, and personal struggles. Wei Shu (Li Xiao Qian) stands out for his intelligence, loyalty, and inventive abilities, while Chun Hua (Shen Jia Yu) highlights an intimate emotional dimension to the narrative through her personal struggles and heartbreaking choices. Yang Si (Wu Han Kun) also leaves a lasting impression with his unwavering loyalty to the Crown Prince and Mu Wan Yao. And Meng Zai Shi (Tang Xiao Tian) is another fascinating character whose complicated motivations, military prowess, and unrequited love for Mu Wan Yao make him a tragic figure. The emotional weight of these characters’ individual journeys, particularly their sacrifices and difficult choices, makes the supporting cast an integral part of the drama rather than simply serving the leads.

The antagonists are equally compelling, as the drama gives them layers of complexity that extend beyond the usual villainous archetypes. Yu Cheng An (Yu Ai Lei) is a formidable and calculating strategist whose rise to power is rooted in a complicated past, including the kindness he once received from the Crown Princess. His ability to manipulate the old Emperor and effectively control the kingdom makes him a powerful adversary. Liu Wen Ji (Quan Yi Lun), on the other hand, is another fallen figure whose intelligence is often undermined by his emotional recklessness, leading him down a destructive path. The cast showcases the way their individual paths reflect the different responses to suffering, loyalty, and ambition. Some succumb to their grievances, while others find the strength to seek peace or make meaningful sacrifices. All the supporting actors bring these complex characters to life, making their triumphs, tragedies, and moral dilemmas just as engaging as the main love story.

The exquisite production

The production of “Tigers Sniff the Rose” is one of the drama’s most notable strengths, with its cinematography, costumes, set design, and soundtrack coming together to create a visually rich and distinctive historical atmosphere. The cinematography is impressive, making excellent use of color grading, natural lighting, and the soft highlight roll-off in its scenic shots. While most of the drama was filmed at Hengdian World Studios, the opening episodes stand out for their breathtaking natural landscapes. The lush, emerald-green valleys and crystal-clear streams featured during Princess Danyang and Yan Shang’s encounter were filmed in the deep forests of western Naji Town, Enping, Guangdong, in a scenic gorge locally known as “Xianren Saihai.” These real-world locations lend the Lingnan setting a sense of grandeur, while the carefully composed visuals make the scenery feel especially immersive. The elaborate costumes and thoughtfully designed sets further enhance the show’s elegant aesthetic.

Behind this polished presentation is an experienced creative team whose contributions are evident throughout the production. Producer Zheng Zhongli, known for “The Legend of Shen Li” and “The Tale of Rose,” is joined by action director Xin Chao of “My Journey to You” and art director Wang Jing of “The Story of Minglan,” as well as costume designer Huang Wei of “My Journey to You.” The music is another highlight, with music directors Dong Dongdong and Chen Xi, whose previous work include “Lost You Forever” and “Pursuit of Jade,” shaping a soundtrack that complements the drama’s romantic and political narratives. The OST also features performances by acclaimed singers Zhang Bi Chen, Hu Xia, and Zhang Yuan, with lyricist Tang Tian contributing lyrics to “I Protect Myself” and “Rose and Green Bamboo.” From the visual details to the music, the production demonstrates considerable care and attention, creating a beautiful viewing experience for audiences.

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blacksesame88 is a long-time Asian drama and entertainment addict. She enjoys discussing her favorite dramas and sharing her knowledge of Asian entertainment. When she’s not watching dramas, she’s busy snapping aesthetic photos of delicious food on Instagram. Follow her on X and join her for recaps of the current dramas she’s watching, also feel free to say Hi and have a chat!

Currently watching: “When I Meet the Moon” and “Sunshine Through the Rain.”

All-time favorite dramas: “Go Ahead,” “Nirvana In Fire,” “Queen In Hyun’s Man,” “A Witch’s Romance,” “Love O2O,” “Skate Into Love,” and “My Mr. Mermaid.”

Looking forward to: “Kiss in the Wind” and “Take A Nap.”