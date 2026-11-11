7 Makeup Tutorials Straight From Your Fave K-Pop Idols To Get That Gorgeous Glow!

From glittering stage beats to everyday looks that somehow seem perfectly polished, there are so many K-pop idols with makeup to envy. Luckily, they’re spilling all their best beauty secrets in how-to tutorials! Take a tip or two from these seven idols and put your best face forward.

1. ILLIT’s Wonhee

If you’re looking for a quick tutorial that works even when you’re already halfway out the door, ILLIT’s Wonhee has you covered. Her signature pink cheeks are totally enviable, and luckily, she shows you her favorite cheek products in this tutorial! Try this makeup style for a super sweet look that brightens the face without getting too overwhelming.

2. KATSEYE’s Yoonchae

If you’re totally overwhelmed when it comes to beauty and have no idea where to even start, Yoonchae of KATSEYE knows what’s up! This tutorial starts all the way at the beginning with a basic skincare routine that’s perfect for even busy mornings. She also covers every detail of this simple but effective makeup look. It really makes her best features pop!

For those who are a fan of no-makeup makeup, aespa’s Giselle has the perfect tutorial to try. She demonstrates how to choose the perfect colors for a subtle complexion boost, and also shows how a little flick of eyeliner can make all the difference. If you want a glow like hers that doesn’t look cakey or crepey, try following along with her techniques!

4. LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yun Jin

Makeup is going to look different on everyone. Depending on your face shape, some styles might be better off left in the makeup bag! Huh Yun Jin of LE SSERAFIM has soft, round features that really suit a pop of blush and a barely-there brown eyeliner, which is exactly how she does it. This is a masterclass in daily makeup for soft features!

Soloist Jeon Somi is a maximalist when it comes to her style—pink hair and piercings aren’t for everyone, but she’s rocking them! Her makeup is also accordingly glam, and it suits her really well. For those with strong features, a tutorial like this one can really make you stand out. Plus, she covers a ton of techniques other idols don’t!

6. TWICE’s Jihyo

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what makes a professional makeup artist’s work seem so flawless, and it’s even more so when the makeup itself appears so subtle and refined. Luckily for the curious among us, TWICE’s Jihyo did the hard work for us! She shares several tips and tricks that she’s picked up from the group’s makeup artists over the years in this video.

If you’ve ever wanted to copy an idol’s look step-by-step, this is the only tutorial you need. Miyeon of i-dle shows every single product and technique in detail, and of course, the result looks stunning! It’s a 20-minute tutorial, but it’s worth its weight in gold for those of us that are interested in nailing down that lit-from-within idol glow.