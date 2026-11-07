'The Perfect Lie' Rises To Its Highest Ratings Yet As 'Doctor X' Continues Reign At No. 1

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” is on the rise!

On November 6, the new drama starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin climbed to its highest viewership ratings yet for its third episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest broadcast of “The Perfect Lie” scored an average nationwide rating of 2.2 percent.

SBS’s “Doctor X,” which airs in the same time slot, remained the most-watched show of the entire week with an average nationwide rating of 15.3 percent.

Watch Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin in their past drama “Dr. Romantic” on Viki below:

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