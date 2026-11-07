Ahn Hyo Seop And Hong Hwa Yeon Go On A Secret Trip To Secure Ingredients In 'Final Table'

JTBC’s “Final Table” has shared a sneak peek of Ahn Hyo Seop and Hong Hwa Yeon going on a secret trip to secure ingredients!

“Final Table” is a drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Final Table,” Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop) and the rest of Team Famiglia won Round 1 of “The Table: K-Chef 2026” after making a strong impression with their creative dish.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kang Han and Choi Song Yi (Hong Hwa Yeon) set out to find special ingredients for Round 2 of the cooking competition.

Without informing the other members of their team, Kang Han and Choi Song Yi head to a secluded mountain cabin. There, they discover a “secret weapon” that can’t be found in the city, putting big smiles on both of their faces.

After retrieving a large earthenware jar and a mysterious black plastic bag, the two exchange meaningful glances, piquing curiosity about the secret ingredients they have managed to obtain.

To find out what ingredients Kang Han and Choi Song Yi have prepared, catch the next episode of “Final Table” will air on November 7 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” below:

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