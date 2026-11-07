Seo Hyun Jin Makes An Unexpected Choice In 'The Perfect Lie'

Seo Hyun Jin will make a pivotal decision on the next episode of “The Perfect Lie.”

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fourth episode, Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) arrives at the airport with an unreadable expression. Sporting comfortable clothing and a backpack, Kang Ji Sun appears to be heading somewhere after leaving the school where she teaches behind.

Later, Kang Ji Sun walks into the sea on her own. Notably, she isn’t wearing her usual surf suit, hinting at her unusual determination after making up her mind about something.

Praising Seo Hyun Jin’s performance, the drama’s production team remarked, “Seo Hyun Jin portrayed the complex and extreme emotional changes in Kang Ji Sun with subtle, detailed acting.”

To find out what sort of decision Kang Ji Sun makes, tune in to the fourth episode of “The Perfect Lie” on November 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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And check out her drama “Why Her?” below:

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