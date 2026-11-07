Kim Ji Won And Lee Jung Eun Revisit The Past As They Team Up For Surgery In 'Doctor X'

SBS’s “Doctor X” has released new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, SBS’s “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Spoilers

Previously, Gye Soo Jung attempted to take on a near-impossible surgery in order to save a child patient. With barely anyone to support her, Gye Soo Jung decided on a solo surgery. However, Do Yoon Sik (Kim Young Min) and even Jang Hee Sook (Lee Jung Eun) came to aid Gye Soo Jung.

The newly released stills depict Gye Soo Jung and Jang Hee Sook in the same operating room. Gye Soo Jung expresses deep respect and gratitude toward her mentor Jang Hee Sook as she joins her in the operating room to help. Despite having left the surgery scene for a long time, Jang Hee Sook captivates with her veteran knowledge and presence. Unlike her usual playful self, Jang Hee Sook is focused on saving the patient, raising tension.

With uncertainty over how the risky surgery will play out, viewers are curious to see the teamwork between Gye Soo Jung and Jang Hee Sook as they overcome the crisis together. The upcoming episode will answer whether the two can put their strengths together to create a miracle for the patient.

Furthermore, the episode will further hint at Gye Soo Jung and Jang Hee Sook’s hidden past. A still of Jang Hee Sook covered in blood with her arm bandaged leaves a bold impression, leaving questions about their past.

The next episode of “Doctor X” will air on November 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight For My Way” below:

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Also watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki:

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