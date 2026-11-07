Kim You Jung Prepares To Say Goodbye To Park Jinyoung After Her Final Spy Mission In '100 Days Of Deception'

tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” has shared a new glimpse of its suspenseful next episode!

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Gugukdan came up with a third plot to assassinate Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu). Defying the Governor-General’s order to postpone the opening ceremony for the pneumatic tube system due to security concerns, Sato Shinichi was determined to use the event to prove the Government-General’s strength, inadvertently providing Gugukdan with a golden opportunity.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo) and Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng) enter the Government-General under their false identities on the night of the ceremony.

Notably, it is Lee Ga Kyeong and not Kim Tae Woong who stands beside Sato Shinichi as he welcomes his guests with a relaxed smile. As Lee Ga Kyeong exchanges meaningful glances with Yoo So Ran and Yoo Philip, Kim Tae Woong arrives late, adding suspense to the story.

With Lee Ga Kyeong gaining the opportunity to leave for the United States earlier than expected, she struggles with a complicated mix of emotions as she prepares to say goodbye to Kim Tae Woong during her final mission as spy “Geum Seo Hee.”

The drama’s production team commented, “The third operation of Gugukdan, which has grown even bolder after its past two failures, will be carried out. As the scale has grown in size, the sense of danger and suspense will also reach their peaks.”

To find out what happens on the fateful night of the ceremony, catch the next episode of “100 Days of Deception” on November 7 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in her drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in “Hi-Five” below:

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