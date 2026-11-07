Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin Face Off In Desperate Struggle On 'The Perfect Lie'

Get ready for a tense battle between Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin on the next episode of “The Perfect Lie.”

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “The Perfect Lie,” Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin)’s first date got off to a promising start, only for Kang Ji Sun to report Min Joon Ho to the police for sexual assault the very next day. In the second episode, the two of them gave the police conflicting accounts of what had happened, and a lie detector test found that Kang Ji Sun was seemingly the one who had been lying. However, the drama’s third episode revealed a new side of Min Joon Ho that viewers had not seen before.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fourth episode, a visibly worried Min Joon Ho frets over his son Min Hyun Soo (Kang Ji Yong), who has arrived at the hospital injured. After realizing that his son was dragged into a fight and hurt because of him, Min Joon Ho grows livid. With his anger boiling over, he calls Kang Ji Sun and yells, “Please stop with these ridiculous lies!”

However, Kang Ji Sun also finds herself in a situation no less than desperate than Min Joon Ho’s. Due to malicious articles about her case, she is confronted by students asking directly about the incident, and she winds up fleeing out of fear. During a phone call, the expression on her face reveals hints at the depths of her despair.

“This is a scene where two people who want to return their everyday lives to how they were before face off after putting everything on the line,” said the drama’s production team. “Accordingly, it will deliver both powerful suspense and explosive acting synergy. Please give it lots of interest and anticipation.”

The fourth episode of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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And watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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