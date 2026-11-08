LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, And KATSEYE's 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' MV Surpasses 200 Million Views

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE’s collab single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” has hit the 200 million mark on YouTube!

On November 8 at around midnight KST, the music video for the three girl groups’ special digital single surpassed 200 million views on YouTube.

The music video for “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” was first released on June 11 at midnight KST, meaning that it took approximately 150 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” again below: