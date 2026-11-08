November Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 08, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from October 8 to November 8.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 10,353,209, marking a 7.43 percent increase in their score since October. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “With” and “REMINE,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “comeback,” “overwhelming,” and “prove.” RESCENE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 96.81 percent positive reactions.

IVE maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,493,746, while BLACKPINK remained third with a score of 3,741,104.

ILLIT jumped to fourth place after seeing a 114.94 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,360,255 for the month.

Finally, aespa rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,761,953 for November.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. IVE
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. ILLIT
  5. aespa
  6. LE SSERAFIM
  7. TWICE
  8. Red Velvet
  9. KiiiKiii
  10. i-dle
  11. Apink
  12. Hearts2Hearts
  13. OH MY GIRL
  14. NMIXX
  15. Girls’ Generation
  16. A2O LITE
  17. H1-KEY
  18. izna
  19. fromis_9
  20. FIFTY FIFTY
  21. BABYMONSTER
  22. ITZY
  23. STAYC
  24. MAMAMOO
  25. tripleS
  26. WJSN
  27. MEOVV
  28. TUIDE
  29. I.O.I
  30. Girl’s Day
A2O LITE
aespa
Apink
BABYMONSTER
BLACKPINK
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
Girl's Day
Girls' Generation
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
I.O.I
ILLIT
ITZY
IVE
izna
KiiiKiii
LE SSERAFIM
MAMAMOO
MEOVV
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
RESCENE
STAYC
tripleS
TUIDE
TWICE
WJSN

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