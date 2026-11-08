November Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from October 8 to November 8.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 10,353,209, marking a 7.43 percent increase in their score since October. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “With” and “REMINE,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “comeback,” “overwhelming,” and “prove.” RESCENE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 96.81 percent positive reactions.

IVE maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,493,746, while BLACKPINK remained third with a score of 3,741,104.

ILLIT jumped to fourth place after seeing a 114.94 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,360,255 for the month.

Finally, aespa rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,761,953 for November.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!