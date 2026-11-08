'100 Days Of Deception' Kicks Off 2nd Half On Its Highest Saturday Ratings Yet + 'The Perfect Lie' Hits New High

Both “100 Days of Deception” and “The Perfect Lie” are on the rise!

On November 7, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” kicked off the second half of its run on its highest viewership ratings yet for a Saturday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Sundays). According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 7.4 percent, continuing its reign as the most-watched cable program to air on Saturday.

Meanwhile, MBC’s new drama “The Perfect Lie” rose to an average nationwide rating of 2.4 percent for its fourth episode, marking an all-time high for the show.

SBS’s “Doctor X,” which airs in the same time slot as “The Perfect Lie,” headed into the final week of its run as the most-watched show of the entire week. The latest episode of the hit drama climbed to an average nationwide rating of 17.7 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” stayed strong with an average nationwide rating of 14.7 percent, while JTBC’s “Final Table” dipped to a nationwide average of 1.9 percent for its fifth episode.

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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