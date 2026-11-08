Kim You Jung Boards A Train With Park Jinyoung's Fate Unclear In '100 Days Of Deception'

Park Jinyoung’s fate remains shrouded in mystery on tvN’s “100 Days of Deception.”

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Gugukdan carried out their plan to plant a bomb at a banquet held for the opening of the pneumatic tube system at the Japanese Government-General of Korea. Although a series of unexpected variables arose, the quick-thinking Lee Ga Kyeong managed to avert disaster by moving an explosive originally hidden inside the floral decorations into a cake instead. However, to her horror, at the very end of the episode, Kim Tae Woong wound up moving close to the bomb, leaving his fate uncertain.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Lee Ga Kyeong boards a train at Gyeongseong Station with a small wound on her forehead and soot stains on her clothing. As she reads something in her hand, she wears an expression that betrays a mix of complicated emotions. Will she be able to safely leave Gyeongseong and achieve her longtime goal of traveling to the United States?

Meanwhile, Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo) holds a knife in one hand as she glares at someone in a building corridor.

Another suspenseful photo captures Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng) and Yoo So Ran hiding behind a pillar in a hallway. Yoo Philip grasps Yoo So Ran’s shoulder with one hand while holding the other over her mouth, hinting at the danger they face in the aftermath of the explosion.

Finally, Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu) holds a gun as he gazes down at someone with disheveled hair and bloodstains on his shirt.

“Episode 10 will depict the intense fallout of the bombing operation, which marks a new start rather than an ending,” said the drama’s production team. “The change in Sato Shinichi, who will become even more wary and vigilant due to this incident, will heighten the tension and sense of danger.”

The production team also urged viewers to keep an eye on the fate of Kim Tae Woong, who suddenly arrived at the scene right before the explosion.

The next episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on November 8 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in her drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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Or check out Park Jinyoung and Jin Sun Kyu’s past drama “The Witch” below:

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