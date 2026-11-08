Ahn Hyo Seop Resorts To Drastic Measures To Help Hong Hwa Yeon Overcome Her Cooking Phobia In 'Final Table'

Ahn Hyo Seop will put Hong Hwa Yeon through an intensive training regimen on the next episode of “Final Table”!

JTBC’s “Final Table” is a drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Spoilers

Previously on “Final Table,” Choi Song Yi (Hong Hwa Yeon) had avoided cooking out of the fear that if she entered the kitchen, it would lead to accidents. Even after meeting the requirements to participate in the cooking competition, she was unable to fully escape this deep-seated fear.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop) will resort to intense training in order to help Choi Song Yi grow as a chef. Unlike her practice sessions from before the survival show began, Kang Han will require her to start over from the beginning every time she fails, and the difficulty of the tasks assigned to her will also be far greater than before.

Newly released stills from the episode show Kang Han carefully teaching Choi Song Yi next to a large bowl filled with eggshells, hinting at the many failures that have come before. Nonetheless, Choi Song Yi refuses to give up, and she displays impressive resolve while remaining focused on her cooking.

To find out what sorts of hidden talents and potential will be revealed during this grueling process, tune in to the next episode of “Final Table” on November 8 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” below:

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