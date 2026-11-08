Jung Yong Hwa And Park You Na's Fake Date Makes Hong Seung Hee Jealous In 'Oh! My Guard'

Get ready to see Hong Seung Hee’s jealous side on the next episode of “Oh! My Guard”!

“Oh! My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

Spoilers

In the drama, Uhm Tae Bong and Song Na Ri (Park You Na) are in a fake relationship in order to conceal a secret that could be fatal career-wise. Newly released stills from the upcoming episode capture Song Na Ri getting close to Uhm Tae Bong in order to snap a couple selfie together.

As the two actors convincingly pretend to be a loving couple, someone is secretly watching them from afar: Oh Hae Ra, who sits alone at a nearby table and keeps an eye on them while hiding behind a menu. Is Oh Hae Ra merely carrying out her duties as Uhm Tae Bong’s bodyguard by scoping out potential danger, or is she feeling jealous while watching the two of them on a date?

To find out what unfolds during this fake date, catch the next episode of “Oh! My Guard” will air on November 8 at 10:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park You Na in her other currently airing drama “Love on the Menu” below:

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And watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Sell Your Haunted House” below:

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