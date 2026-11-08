Watch: Kim Ji Won, Kim Woo Seok, Lee Jin Hee, And More Share Laughs And Heartwarming Moments On Set Of 'Doctor X'

SBS’s “Doctor X” has unveiled a new making-of video!

The making-of video shows the actors rehearsing the scene of operating on an adorable teddy bear. The actors recite their lines with a serious attitude, but they eventually burst out laughing at the situation. Kim Woo Seok comments, “Isn’t it so cute?” while Kim Ji Won embodies her character Gye Soo Jung to explain how she will operate on the bear by adding new stuffing.

The cast continues to share laughter in between filming as they rehearse, sharing heartwarming moments with child actress Lee Chae Yu. Kim Ji Won further showcases steller chemistry with Lee Jin Hee, who has trouble holding in her laughter at Kim Ji Won’s playful nature.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Doctor X” airs every Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Ji Won in “Heirs” below:

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Also watch Kim Woo Seok in “Military Prosecutor Doberman” on Viki:

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