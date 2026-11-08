Update: Taeyeon Drops Promotion Schedule For Solo Studio Album 'Unspecial'

Updated November 10 KST:

A promotion schedule has been revealed for Taeyeon’s fourth solo studio album “Unspecial”!

Original Article:

Mark your calendars for Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s return!

On November 9 at midnight KST, Taeyeon officially announced the date and details of her long-awaited solo comeback.

Taeyeon will be returning with her fourth full-length album “Unspecial” on November 30 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out her first teaser for the album below!