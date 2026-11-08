Update: Doh Kyung Soo Stars In Concept Photos For New Single 'Darling'

Updated November 10 KST:

The first concept photos have been unveiled for Doh Kyung Soo’s upcoming digital single “Darling”!

Original Article:

Get ready for new music from EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)!

On November 9 at midnight KST, Doh Kyung Soo officially announced his plans to release a new single this week.

Doh Kyung Soo will be returning with “Darling” on November 11 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out his first concept teasers for the single below!

While you wait for “Darling,” watch Doh Kyung Soo in “Secret: Untold Melody” on Viki below:

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