Update: Doh Kyung Soo Stars In Concept Photos For New Single "Darling"
Updated November 10 KST:
The first concept photos have been unveiled for Doh Kyung Soo’s upcoming digital single “Darling”!
Original Article:
Get ready for new music from EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)!
On November 9 at midnight KST, Doh Kyung Soo officially announced his plans to release a new single this week.
Doh Kyung Soo will be returning with “Darling” on November 11 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out his first concept teasers for the single below!
While you wait for “Darling,” watch Doh Kyung Soo in “Secret: Untold Melody” on Viki below: