ILLIT Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'BREAK EVEN'

ILLIT did more than just “BREAK EVEN” with their latest comeback!

The girl group recently made their highly-anticipated return with their fifth mini album “BREAK EVEN” and its catchy title track “You’re Under Arrest.”

Hanteo Chart has now reported that ILLIT achieved their highest first-week sales yet with the new mini album. In the first week of its release (October 26 to November 1), “BREAK EVEN” sold an impressive total of 444,072 copies, breaking the group’s previous first-week sales record of 411,654 (set by their last mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” earlier this year).

Congratulations to ILLIT on their new personal record!