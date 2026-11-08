ILLIT Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard Top Album Sales Chart + No. 6 On Billboard 200 With 'BREAK EVEN'

ILLIT is soaring to new heights on the Billboard charts with their latest release!

On November 8 local time, Billboard announced that ILLIT’s new mini album “BREAK EVEN” had debuted at No. 1 on its Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the best-selling album of the week in the United States. Notably, “BREAK EVEN” is ILLIT’s first album ever to top the chart.

Additionally, “BREAK EVEN” debuted at No. 6 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“BREAK EVEN” is ILLIT’s first album ever to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and their fifth entry overall. following “SUPER REAL ME” (which peaked at No. 93), “I’LL LIKE YOU” (No. 94), “bomb” (No. 171), and “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” (No. 26).

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “BREAK EVEN” earned a total of 37,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on November 5. The mini album’s total score consisted of 32,500 traditional album sales—marking ILLIT’s best sales week yet in the United States—and 4,500 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 4.87 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

Congratulations to ILLIT on their exciting achievements!

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