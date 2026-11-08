'100 Days Of Deception' Ratings Break Into Double Digits For New All-Time High

Viewership ratings for tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” have broken into the double digits!

On November 8, the period spy romance drama achieved the highest viewership ratings of its run thus far. According to Nielsen Korea, “100 Days of Deception” took first place in its time slot across all channels, even including public broadcast networks, with an average nationwide rating of 10.7 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” rose to an average nationwide rating of 16.5 percent for its latest episode, continuing its reign as the most-watched show of any kind to air on Sunday.

Finally, JTBC’s “Final Table” wrapped up the first half of its run on a new all-time low of 1.8 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “100 Days of Deception”!

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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