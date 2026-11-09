Kang Ha Neul, Kim Hye Jun, And More Confirmed For New Medical Drama

Kang Ha Neul, Kim Hye Jun, Heo Joon Ho, and Kim Sun Young will be teaming up for the new medical drama “Mind Doctor” (literal title)!

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Mind Doctor” will follow the story of a genius surgeon who abandons everything after his older brother’s death and goes to work in psychiatry, becoming a true doctor of the heart. The drama explores the mysterious world of the human heart and depicts the process of healing.

Kang Ha Neul will take on the role of Lee Si Chan, who throws away his title of “genius surgeon” to become a psychiatry resident. Although Lee Si Chan has perfect surgery skills, he is a cold figure without a humane side. However, the passing of his older brother causes him to move to the psychiatry department and change in the process. Lee Si Chan gradually opens his eyes to others’ hearts and realizes his own in the process as well.

Kim Hye Jun will play the role of Go Jung Hyun, Lee Si Chan’s mentor and a second-year psychiatry resident. Go Jung Hyun has great pride and affection for her job as a psychiatrist, so she clashes at every corner with Lee Si Chan, who used to look down on psychiatry, when he becomes her junior.

Heo Joon Ho will transform into Kim Man Cheol, Lee Si Chan’s surgical mentor and head of hospital. When Lee Si Chan betrays him to go to a branch hospital’s psychiatric department, Kim Man Cheol will try everything it takes to bring him back.

Kim Sun Young will play the role of Park Mi Ran, the head of the Psychiatric Department at the branch hospital. A legendary figure who helped straighten out the branch hospital in the past, Park Mi Ran faces against Kim Man Cheol, becoming a reliable pillar for her juniors.

Already, viewers are looking forward to the chemistry between Kang Ha Neul, Kim Hye Jun, Heo Joon Ho, and Kim Sun Young as they prepare to heal hearts.

“Mind Doctor” is slated to premiere in 2027. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Kang Ha Neul in “Love Reset” below:

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Also watch Kim Hye Jun in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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