5 Must-Watch K-Dramas Starring Chae Soo Bin

Chae Soo Bin has built an impressive repertoire of K-dramas and films over the years, taking on a variety of roles that showcase her versatility as an actress. She has a way of bringing depth and sincerity to every character she plays. Her natural chemistry with her co-stars and ability to convey a wide range of emotions have made her performances memorable. Here are some of her dramas and films worth checking out!

Lee Soo Yeon (Lee Je Hoon) works at the airport and is considered to be a genius. He harbors a deep secret that no one knows about, and he makes sure to keep his distance from his coworkers. When he meets Han Yeo Reum (Chae Soo Bin), who also works at the airport, he takes a strong liking to her. She is the opposite of Soo Yeon and is not afraid to express her thoughts and feelings. Despite this, they engage in a whirlwind of a romance.

Chae Soo Bin is so charming in this drama! Her character, Han Yeo Reum, is outspoken, a little clumsy, and always wears her heart on her sleeve. She brings such a refreshing energy to the story, especially with her co-star, Lee Je Hoon. Their relationship gradually develops into something sweet and heartfelt, and their chemistry makes the romance even more enjoyable to watch. It’s a great drama to see another side of Chae Soo Bin as an actress!

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Yoo Seung Ho as Kim Min Kyu and Chae Soo Bin as Jo Ji Ah are two main leads I would love to see again on the small screen. When Min Kyu gets himself a robot, he finds himself getting attracted to it. But it is later revealed to him that his robot is, in fact, a human. The two engage in a heartbreaking trial of broken trust and longing to be with each other.

This is one of the roles that really helped put Chae Soo Bin on the map as a leading lady in the rom-com world. She’s incredibly endearing as Jo Ji Ah, bringing so much personality and warmth to a character who finds herself in a rather unusual situation. Her chemistry with Yoo Seung Ho is seriously out of this world, and if you haven’t watched the behind-the-scenes footage of their kiss scenes, you’re missing out! She makes Ji Ah so lovable, and her performance is a big part of what makes this drama such a memorable rom-com.

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Hong Ra On (Kim Yoo Jung) is a eunuch for Crown Prince Lee Young (Park Bo Gum). Lee Young is completely unaware that one of his eunuchs, who are all supposed to be men, is actually a woman. He starts to notice Ra On and is drawn to her, which leads him to take a lot of risks and make a lot of sacrifices in order to be with her.

Chae Soo Bin has a supporting role in this historical romance, but she definitely makes an impression as Jo Ha Yeon. She’s a sweet and intelligent young woman who catches the attention of Crown Prince Lee Young, and her character brings another interesting dynamic to the story. It’s also a fun opportunity to see Chae Soo Bin in a sageuk setting, especially alongside such a talented cast. If you’re a fan of historical romances, this one is definitely worth adding to your watchlist!

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4. “Take Charge of My Heart”

Baek Ho Rang (Kim Young Kwang) is a chaebol heir with an artificial heart, while Na Bo Bae (Chae Soo Bin) is a drama writer who gained electrical powers after being struck by lightning. Unable to touch anyone without shocking them, Bo Bae is surprised to discover that her electricity has no effect on Ho Rang and can even recharge his heart. With his next surgery still months away, the two strike a contract that brings them closer together.

Whenever you see Chae Soo Bin in a rom-com role, you know she’s going to deliver. She plays a quirky drama writer who finds herself in a pretty unusual situation after gaining electrical powers, and her character has such a fun dynamic with Kim Young Kwang’s Baek Ho Rang. Their relationship starts off as a rather unconventional arrangement, but watching them get closer while navigating their unusual circumstances makes for an entertaining romance and a role in which Chae Soo Bin clearly shines.

5. “When the Phone Rings”

Baek Sa Eon (Yoo Yeon Seok) comes from a prestigious political family and is Korea’s youngest presidential spokesperson, while his wife, Hong Hee Joo (Chae Soo Bin), is a sign language interpreter who has been unable to speak since a childhood accident. The two have been in a marriage of convenience for three years, barely communicating or spending time together, until Hee Joo is suddenly kidnapped. The unexpected incident turns their lives upside down and changes their relationship in ways neither could have anticipated.

This drama really lets Chae Soo Bin show off her emotional range as an actress. Her portrayal of Hong Hee Joo is especially compelling, as she does so much through her expressions and body language while playing a character who cannot speak. Her chemistry with Yoo Yeon Seok is incredible, and the tension, longing, and complicated emotions between their characters make this romance so addictive to watch.

binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!